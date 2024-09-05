TD Asset Management Inc Raises Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,661,462 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 559,917 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Shopify were worth $572,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 4,344.4% during the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SHOP shares. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Shopify in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Shopify from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus raised shares of Shopify to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.11.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $70.17 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.89 and a 200 day moving average of $68.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.32 and a quick ratio of 7.32. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.50 and a 1-year high of $91.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.43 billion, a PE ratio of -413.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 2.35.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. Shopify had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

