TD Asset Management Inc Sells 222,480 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 881,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 222,480 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $246,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 360.7% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPL Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

LPL Financial stock opened at $219.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $231.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $256.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.19 and a twelve month high of $289.88. The company has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.90.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.22. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 52.14% and a net margin of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.94 earnings per share. LPL Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 9.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 5,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.31, for a total transaction of $1,574,288.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,546,624.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LPLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on LPL Financial from $261.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $326.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America raised shares of LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.30.

About LPL Financial

(Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

Further Reading

