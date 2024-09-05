TD Asset Management Inc Sells 22,299 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,085,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,299 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial accounts for approximately 0.7% of TD Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. TD Asset Management Inc owned 2.78% of Sun Life Financial worth $788,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canoe Financial LP grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 7,959.7% during the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 45,648,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,367,326,000 after purchasing an additional 45,082,012 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,241,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,268,543,000 after acquiring an additional 359,028 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,725,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,371,000 after acquiring an additional 673,966 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,170,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,463,000 after acquiring an additional 464,126 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 42.8% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,642,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,360 shares during the period. 52.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SLF stock opened at $55.43 on Thursday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.57 and a 52-week high of $55.50. The company has a market capitalization of $32.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.62 and its 200 day moving average is $51.48.

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Free Report ) (TSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.587 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 60.10%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SLF. Barclays began coverage on Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Argus upgraded Sun Life Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

