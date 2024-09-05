TD Asset Management Inc Sells 451,445 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 731,349 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 451,445 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.12% of Accenture worth $221,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ACN. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in Accenture by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 29,204 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Accenture by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,671,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $4,594,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Accenture by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 36,750 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on ACN. Piper Sandler Companies reduced their price target on Accenture from $379.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Accenture from $398.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Accenture from $419.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Accenture from $294.00 to $293.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Accenture from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $352.33.

NYSE:ACN opened at $342.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $214.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a one year low of $278.69 and a one year high of $387.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $322.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $324.67.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $16.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.55 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 10.79%. Accenture’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.25%.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total transaction of $1,649,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,964,751.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 8,145 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.05, for a total value of $2,696,402.25. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 22,849 shares in the company, valued at $7,564,161.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total transaction of $1,649,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,964,751.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,421 shares of company stock worth $6,912,635. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

