TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Director Sells $13,473.72 in Stock

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) Director Merline Saintil sold 117 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.16, for a total transaction of $13,473.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,413.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Merline Saintil also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 31st, Merline Saintil sold 117 shares of TD SYNNEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.95, for a total transaction of $13,917.15.

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

SNX stock traded down $2.15 on Thursday, reaching $113.31. 439,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,108. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.49. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 12 month low of $89.73 and a 12 month high of $133.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.05). TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.41%.

Institutional Trading of TD SYNNEX

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in TD SYNNEX by 23.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,641,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $751,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,474 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,716,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $313,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,569 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,239,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,482,000 after buying an additional 177,460 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,546,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $178,421,000 after buying an additional 269,759 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,518,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,081,000 after buying an additional 421,908 shares in the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on SNX. StockNews.com raised shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded TD SYNNEX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.33.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

