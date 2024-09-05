Tectum Self Reported Market Cap Hits $48.63 Million (TET)

Tectum (TET) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. Tectum has a market capitalization of $48.63 million and approximately $752,937.81 worth of Tectum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tectum token can now be purchased for about $6.61 or 0.00011801 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Tectum has traded 22.1% lower against the dollar.

About Tectum

Tectum’s genesis date was February 28th, 2018. Tectum’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,354,856 tokens. The Reddit community for Tectum is https://reddit.com/r//tectumcrypto/. Tectum’s official Twitter account is @tectumsocial. The official website for Tectum is tectum.io. The official message board for Tectum is medium.com/@tectumsoftnote.

Tectum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tectum (TET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Tectum has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,354,856.89999919 in circulation. The last known price of Tectum is 6.94799473 USD and is down -3.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $785,901.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tectum.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tectum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tectum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tectum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

