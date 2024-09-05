Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) CMO Stephany Verstraete Sells 2,083 Shares of Stock

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 2,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total value of $14,914.28. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 48,843 shares in the company, valued at $349,715.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Stephany Verstraete sold 15,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total value of $114,000.00.

TDOC opened at $7.44 on Thursday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.76 and a 12-month high of $23.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 0.90.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.08. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.25% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The business had revenue of $642.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.34 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $25.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $16.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter worth $1,111,000. Doheny Asset Management CA purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Clearline Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 395.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 4,364,201 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $42,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483,665 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 265,513 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 65,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scientech Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter worth $386,000. Institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

