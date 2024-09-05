Terra Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $236.93 Million (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. In the last week, Terra has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Terra has a market cap of $236.93 million and approximately $19.86 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000592 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000258 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001100 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000624 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000599 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.
Terra (LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,186,707,049 coins and its circulating supply is 688,089,668 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official website is terra.money.
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.
