Terra Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $236.93 Million (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. In the last week, Terra has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Terra has a market cap of $236.93 million and approximately $19.86 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000592 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Terra alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000624 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Terra Profile

Terra (LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,186,707,049 coins and its circulating supply is 688,089,668 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official website is terra.money.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.