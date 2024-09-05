Tether Market Capitalization Tops $118.18 Billion (USDT)

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Over the last week, Tether has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One Tether token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tether has a market cap of $118.18 billion and approximately $56.97 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Taiko (TAIKO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002441 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000086 BTC.
Tether Token Profile
Tether’s launch date was October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 120,240,893,184 tokens and its circulating supply is 118,154,769,247 tokens. Tether’s official website is tether.to. Tether’s official Twitter account is @tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Tether
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.
