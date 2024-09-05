Textron (NYSE:TXT) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on TXT. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Textron from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Textron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Textron from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Textron from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Textron from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Textron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.50.

Shares of TXT stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.55. 928,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,082,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.29. Textron has a twelve month low of $74.13 and a twelve month high of $97.33.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Textron will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Textron by 20.7% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 330,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,362,000 after acquiring an additional 56,544 shares during the period. Delphi Management Inc. MA increased its position in Textron by 2.2% during the second quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 19,012 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Textron by 4.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 53,084 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Textron during the second quarter worth $483,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in Textron by 20.0% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,549,551 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $133,096,000 after acquiring an additional 258,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

