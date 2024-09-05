Tezos Price Reaches $0.62 on Major Exchanges (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for about $0.62 or 0.00001099 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Tezos has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar. Tezos has a total market cap of $615.19 million and approximately $12.64 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000586 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000386 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Tezos

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 1,019,126,629 coins and its circulating supply is 998,593,550 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

