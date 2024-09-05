The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Holdings Increased by 9258 Wealth Management LLC

9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALL. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALL traded down $5.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $183.95. The stock had a trading volume of 488,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,565,263. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.48. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $105.85 and a 52 week high of $191.33.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $1.28. Allstate had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The company had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($4.42) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 15.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 81.24%.

Insider Activity

In other Allstate news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 90,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $16,140,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,552 shares in the company, valued at $15,880,915.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Allstate news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $16,140,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,552 shares in the company, valued at $15,880,915.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Suren Gupta sold 45,775 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.28, for a total value of $8,114,992.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,930 shares in the company, valued at $15,942,790.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 201,938 shares of company stock worth $36,122,740. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Allstate from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Allstate from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Allstate from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $213.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.76.

Allstate Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

