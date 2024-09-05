The Alumasc Group plc (ALU) to Issue Dividend of GBX 7.30 on November 1st

The Alumasc Group plc (LON:ALU – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.30 ($0.10) per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This is an increase from The Alumasc Group’s previous dividend of $3.45. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
The Alumasc Group Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of The Alumasc Group stock opened at GBX 277.60 ($3.65) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £100.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,258.18 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.65, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The Alumasc Group has a 52-week low of GBX 140 ($1.84) and a 52-week high of GBX 280 ($3.68). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 224.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 195.75.
The Alumasc Group Company Profile
