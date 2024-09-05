The Alumasc Group plc (ALU) to Issue Dividend of GBX 7.30 on November 1st

The Alumasc Group plc (LON:ALU – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.30 ($0.10) per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This is an increase from The Alumasc Group’s previous dividend of $3.45. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

The Alumasc Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of The Alumasc Group stock opened at GBX 277.60 ($3.65) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £100.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,258.18 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.65, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The Alumasc Group has a 52-week low of GBX 140 ($1.84) and a 52-week high of GBX 280 ($3.68). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 224.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 195.75.

The Alumasc Group Company Profile

The Alumasc Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells building products, systems, and solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Middle East, the Far East, and internationally. The company operates through Water Management, Building Envelope, and Housebuilding Products segments.

