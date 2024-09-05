The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Stock Position Reduced by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,540 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,297,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,016,023,000 after buying an additional 8,733,326 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,808,056,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,171,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,028,000 after acquiring an additional 814,779 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,337,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,866,000 after purchasing an additional 378,447 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,698,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964,850 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on KO shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.73.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $72.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,885,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,053,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.41. The company has a market capitalization of $311.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.59. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $51.55 and a one year high of $73.53.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.60%.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In related news, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total transaction of $553,722,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,883,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,280,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total value of $1,274,333.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $15,398,603.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total transaction of $553,722,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,883,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,280,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,074,910 shares of company stock worth $585,972,318 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

