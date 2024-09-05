The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Given a $108.00 Price Target by Canaccord Genuity Group Analysts

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) received a $108.00 price objective from Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.62% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DSGX. CIBC increased their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Descartes Systems Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

NASDAQ:DSGX traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $97.63. The company had a trading volume of 127,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,478. The Descartes Systems Group has a 12-month low of $69.59 and a 12-month high of $104.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.99 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.97.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $163.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.17 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 20.62%. The company's revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSGX. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 703.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

