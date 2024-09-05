The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $8.50, but opened at $8.87. The Hain Celestial Group shares last traded at $8.87, with a volume of 165,139 shares trading hands.

Specifically, insider Chad D. Marquardt bought 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,096.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 15,300 shares in the company, valued at $127,296. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HAIN shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Maxim Group reduced their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Hain Celestial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.88.

The Hain Celestial Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $799.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.45.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 3.10% and a negative net margin of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $419.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hain Celestial Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAIN. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 14,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,863,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,405,000 after purchasing an additional 229,144 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 204.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 5,519 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 692,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,585,000 after acquiring an additional 120,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter worth $7,199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

About The Hain Celestial Group

(Get Free Report)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.