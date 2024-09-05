The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Receives $152.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $157.80.

THG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $161.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on THG

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of THG opened at $147.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03 and a beta of 0.68. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $103.82 and a 12 month high of $149.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.45.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.91) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 76.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Richard W. Lavey sold 8,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.01, for a total value of $1,219,476.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,224,826.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Richard W. Lavey sold 8,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.01, for a total value of $1,219,476.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,281 shares in the company, valued at $5,224,826.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathy S. Lane sold 1,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $252,889.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,852 shares of company stock valued at $1,541,491 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hanover Insurance Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 965,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $117,217,000 after purchasing an additional 414,993 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,900,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,214,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $147,467,000 after acquiring an additional 264,483 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 149.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 417,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,725,000 after purchasing an additional 250,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 1,294.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 145,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,617,000 after purchasing an additional 134,685 shares during the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.