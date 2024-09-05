The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Receives $110.88 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $110.88.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HIG shares. Citigroup lowered shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Argus upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE HIG opened at $116.00 on Thursday. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $68.82 and a 1 year high of $117.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $34.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.12.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.26. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 25th that permits the company to repurchase $3.30 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.36%.

Insider Transactions at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 4,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $414,809.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,582.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Hartford Financial Services Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2,750.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 189.9% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 93.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Stories

