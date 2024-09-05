The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.79.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HNST shares. Northland Capmk raised shares of Honest to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Honest in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Loop Capital raised shares of Honest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Honest in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Get Honest alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on HNST

Honest Stock Performance

HNST stock opened at $4.13 on Friday. Honest has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $4.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.69 and its 200 day moving average is $3.39. The firm has a market cap of $407.37 million, a P/E ratio of -17.96 and a beta of 1.86.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Honest had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a negative return on equity of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $93.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Honest will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James D. White sold 70,000 shares of Honest stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.98, for a total transaction of $278,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 309,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,791.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Honest news, CFO David Loretta sold 75,656 shares of Honest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $323,807.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 987,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,227,599.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James D. White sold 70,000 shares of Honest stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.98, for a total transaction of $278,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 309,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,230,791.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 231,187 shares of company stock valued at $968,480. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Honest in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Honest in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Honest in the second quarter worth about $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Honest in the first quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Honest in the first quarter worth about $122,000. 45.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honest Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.