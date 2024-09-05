The Sandbox Price Hits $0.24 on Top Exchanges (SAND)

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. One The Sandbox token can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000434 BTC on popular exchanges. The Sandbox has a total market cap of $571.50 million and approximately $36.32 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000088 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

The Sandbox Token Profile

The Sandbox’s genesis date was October 29th, 2019. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,336,232,126 tokens. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @thesandboxgame and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en. The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game.

The Sandbox Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SAND is a decentralized cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain, integral to The Sandbox, a blockchain-based gaming platform. Users can create, rent, and monetize virtual worlds using SAND, which is used for buying land, resources, and virtual items like avatars. It also rewards players, developers, and content creators. The Sandbox is a collaboration between Pixowl and Animoca Brands, leveraging their gaming and blockchain expertise. Co-founders Arthur Madrid (CEO) and Sébastien Borget (COO) are instrumental in its development. Madrid’s strategic insight and passion for gaming and blockchain have driven the platform’s growth, while Borget’s operational knowledge and focus on teamwork ensure its success.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Sandbox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Sandbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

