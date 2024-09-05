The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) is TD Asset Management Inc’s 6th Largest Position

TD Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,898,967 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,725,652 shares during the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank makes up 2.1% of TD Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 2.34% of Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $2,247,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TD. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TD stock opened at $59.52 on Thursday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $53.52 and a 52-week high of $65.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.68.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The bank reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.56. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.739 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.73%.

TD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Cibc World Mkts raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. National Bank Financial raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.00.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

