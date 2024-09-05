The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) to Issue Dividend of $0.10

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 4th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Wednesday, November 6th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th.

The Weir Group Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:WEGRY traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.62. 15,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,154. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.82. The Weir Group has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $14.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of The Weir Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Weir Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised The Weir Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.

The Weir Group Company Profile

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers engineering, manufacturing, and service processing technology for the use in abrasive high-wear mining applications; and differentiated technology for the use in infrastructure and general industrial markets.

