Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX) Shares Sold by Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lowered its position in Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. owned about 0.11% of Third Coast Bancshares worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Third Coast Bancshares by 121.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Third Coast Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Third Coast Bancshares by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Third Coast Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $409,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 25,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. 36.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Third Coast Bancshares from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Third Coast Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

Third Coast Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ TCBX traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $25.30. 13,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,011. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.60 million, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.30. Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.09 and a twelve month high of $26.38.

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $84.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.00 million. Third Coast Bancshares had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 8.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Third Coast Bancshares Profile

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

