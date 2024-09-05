Threshold Trading 5.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (T)

Threshold (T) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. Threshold has a market capitalization of $204.75 million and $5.65 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Threshold has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for about $0.0205 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Threshold Token Profile

T is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,836,969,966.7932 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.0207424 USD and is up 2.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 142 active market(s) with $5,519,891.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

