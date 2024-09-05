Thunder Brawl (THB) Trading Up 0.7% This Week

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. One Thunder Brawl token can currently be bought for $0.0294 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges. Thunder Brawl has a total market cap of $5.33 million and $467,562.65 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Thunder Brawl has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Thunder Brawl Profile

Thunder Brawl’s launch date was January 9th, 2022. The official website for Thunder Brawl is thunderbrawl.game. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Thunder Brawl Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.02929638 USD and is up 0.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $537,048.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Brawl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Brawl should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thunder Brawl using one of the exchanges listed above.

