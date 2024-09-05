Toro (NYSE:TTC) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.150-4.200 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.6 billion-$4.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.7 billion. Toro also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.15-4.20 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Toro from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $99.25.

Get Toro alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Toro

Toro Trading Down 11.4 %

TTC stock traded down $10.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $80.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 615,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,975. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.12. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 0.69. Toro has a 52 week low of $77.15 and a 52 week high of $102.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.05). Toro had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 25.04%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Toro will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Toro

In related news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total transaction of $1,903,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,913 shares in the company, valued at $1,705,138.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Toro

(Get Free Report)

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.