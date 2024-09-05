Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Rating Reiterated by Telsey Advisory Group

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by Telsey Advisory Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Torrid from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Torrid presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.96.

Torrid Price Performance

Torrid stock opened at $6.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $698.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.82 and a beta of 2.05. Torrid has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $9.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.06.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $284.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.87 million. Torrid had a net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 5.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Research analysts expect that Torrid will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Torrid during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Torrid by 161.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 38,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 23,553 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Torrid by 145.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 50,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fund 1 Investments LLC increased its stake in Torrid by 493.6% during the 4th quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 200,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 166,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Torrid Company Profile

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid, Torrid Curve, CURV, and Lovesick brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

See Also

