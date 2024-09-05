Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Torrid had a negative return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 1.05%. The business had revenue of $284.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Torrid updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

Torrid Price Performance

NYSE:CURV opened at $6.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $698.10 million, a P/E ratio of 60.82 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.06. Torrid has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $9.14.

Get Torrid alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CURV. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Torrid in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley cut Torrid from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.96.

About Torrid

(Get Free Report)

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid, Torrid Curve, CURV, and Lovesick brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Torrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.