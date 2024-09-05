Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $20.88

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.88 and last traded at $20.88, with a volume of 1415 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 38.68 and a beta of 0.73.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $298.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.90 million. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a return on equity of 5.69% and a net margin of 12.02%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,329,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 75,531 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 38,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 30.8% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 38,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

About Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, and production and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Midstream; and Telecommunications.

