Tree Island Steel (TSE:TSL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2.66

Shares of Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSE:TSL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$2.66 and last traded at C$2.66, with a volume of 5000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.63.

Tree Island Steel Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.10, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 5.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.84 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.09. The company has a market cap of C$69.04 million, a PE ratio of 52.60 and a beta of 0.97.

Tree Island Steel (TSE:TSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$57.72 million during the quarter. Tree Island Steel had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 1.01%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tree Island Steel Ltd. will post 0.3755334 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tree Island Steel Dividend Announcement

Tree Island Steel Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Tree Island Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 240.00%.

Tree Island Steel Ltd. manufactures and sells steel wire and fabricated steel wire products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers low-carbon and high-carbon galvanized steel wires; clean and bright wire for industrial and original equipment manufacturer customers; agricultural products, including fencing, barbed wire, galvanized wire, and bright wire, as well as other fabricated wire products specifically for farming, ranching, and vineyards; welded wire concrete reinforcing mesh and other fabricated wire products for heavy construction industry and infrastructure projects; and nails and stucco reinforcing products for residential and light commercial construction.

Featured Stories

