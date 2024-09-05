Trinity Industries, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NYSE:TRN)

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 5th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%.

Trinity Industries has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 15 years. Trinity Industries has a payout ratio of 59.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NYSE TRN traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.84. The company had a trading volume of 25,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,035. Trinity Industries has a one year low of $20.04 and a one year high of $37.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 1.41.

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $841.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.00 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Trinity Industries will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Trinity Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

