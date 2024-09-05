Tsingtao Brewery (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $26.20

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.20 and last traded at $26.46, with a volume of 847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.50.

Tsingtao Brewery Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.80.

Tsingtao Brewery Company Profile

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

