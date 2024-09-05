U.S. Global Jets ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:JETS)

U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 20,342 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 69% compared to the average daily volume of 12,054 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in U.S. Global Jets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 98,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 23,673 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. raised its position in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. now owns 87,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter.

U.S. Global Jets ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

U.S. Global Jets ETF stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.00. 522,761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,967,115. U.S. Global Jets ETF has a one year low of $14.69 and a one year high of $21.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.62. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 1.18.

About U.S. Global Jets ETF

The U.S. Global Jets ETF (JETS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Stuttgart US Global Jets (USD) index. The fund invests in both US and non-US airline companies. This concentrated portfolio is weighted towards domestic passenger airlines. JETS was launched on Apr 28, 2015 and is managed by US Global.

