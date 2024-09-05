Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-four brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.53.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UBER shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total value of $1,978,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,851,103.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $35,955,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares in the company, valued at $91,046,257.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total transaction of $1,978,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,851,103.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 222.7% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Uber Technologies by 111.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 383 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 563.9% during the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 405 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,038.5% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $71.55 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.32. The stock has a market cap of $150.32 billion, a PE ratio of 115.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Uber Technologies has a 12 month low of $40.09 and a 12 month high of $82.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Research analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

