Ultra Market Capitalization Achieves $30.94 Million (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. One Ultra token can now be bought for $0.0804 or 0.00000142 BTC on major exchanges. Ultra has a market cap of $30.94 million and $486,616.02 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ultra has traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ultra Profile

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,741,464 tokens. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 384,741,464.4028 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.08257755 USD and is down -0.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $559,155.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

