UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $19.92

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.92 and last traded at $19.75, with a volume of 25907 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of UMH Properties from $18.50 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of UMH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of UMH Properties from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

UMH Properties Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 6.77 and a quick ratio of 6.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -131.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.42.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $60.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.84 million. UMH Properties had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 5.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UMH Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is -573.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kiernan Conway sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.54, for a total transaction of $52,758.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 412 shares in the company, valued at $8,050.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Michael P. Landy purchased 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.45 per share, for a total transaction of $72,615.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 341,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,280,748.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kiernan Conway sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.54, for a total transaction of $52,758.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 412 shares in the company, valued at $8,050.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UMH Properties

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,541,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,212,000 after acquiring an additional 629,427 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 1.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,931,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,869,000 after acquiring an additional 29,320 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 0.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,305,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,203,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 2.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 966,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,456,000 after acquiring an additional 22,844 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 5.7% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 871,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,938,000 after acquiring an additional 47,256 shares during the period. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

