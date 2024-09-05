Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,300,984 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 39,188 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.21% of Union Pacific worth $294,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 211.4% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.2 %

UNP stock opened at $255.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $239.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.27. The stock has a market cap of $155.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $199.33 and a twelve month high of $258.66.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.03. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 42.62%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 51.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total transaction of $875,887.68. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 64,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,014,787.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $267.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.79.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

