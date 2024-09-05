Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Journey Advisory Group LLC

Journey Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,189 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,118 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,832,127,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 7.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,370,752 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,812,689,000 after buying an additional 518,985 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,856,266 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,438,417,000 after buying an additional 113,946 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,504,181 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,351,937,000 after purchasing an additional 364,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,396,974 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,081,348,000 after buying an additional 237,083 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total transaction of $875,887.68. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 64,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,014,787.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $1.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $254.16. The stock had a trading volume of 575,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,255,698. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $199.33 and a 52 week high of $258.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.03. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 26.90%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 51.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UNP. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $281.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Daiwa America cut shares of Union Pacific from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on UNP

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.