Unison Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Unison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,294 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Applied Materials makes up 3.5% of Unison Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Unison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $6,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 96.6% in the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $181.68. 933,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,017,868. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $255.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.56.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 39.99%. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 18.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.14.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In related news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 9,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.65, for a total transaction of $2,325,559.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,639,630.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Applied Materials news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 9,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.65, for a total value of $2,325,559.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,639,630.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total transaction of $554,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,890,103.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,327 shares of company stock worth $15,338,110 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

