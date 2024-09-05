Unison Asset Management LLC Sells 1,800 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Unison Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,069 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Nutanix comprises about 0.9% of Unison Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Unison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nutanix by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,087,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,548,378,000 after buying an additional 346,414 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 17,257,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $823,014,000 after purchasing an additional 300,942 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Nutanix by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,908,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809,981 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Nutanix by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,358,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,024,000 after purchasing an additional 985,421 shares during the period. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Nutanix by 13.1% in the first quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,988,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,196,000 after purchasing an additional 462,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Nutanix from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Nutanix from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutanix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.31.

Nutanix Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Nutanix stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.37. 177,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,696,061. Nutanix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.30 and a twelve month high of $73.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -897.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.84.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO David Sangster sold 10,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total transaction of $562,708.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,486,205.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Nutanix news, COO David Sangster sold 10,384 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total transaction of $562,708.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,486,205.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 12,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $668,762.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,902 shares in the company, valued at $7,711,684.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,936 shares of company stock valued at $2,531,273 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.