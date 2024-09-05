United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) versus BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Head to Head Comparison

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Free Report) and United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BE Semiconductor Industries and United Microelectronics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BE Semiconductor Industries $626.45 million 14.28 $191.66 million $2.39 51.61 United Microelectronics $7.25 billion 2.88 $1.95 billion $0.70 11.89

United Microelectronics has higher revenue and earnings than BE Semiconductor Industries. United Microelectronics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BE Semiconductor Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BE Semiconductor Industries 28.56% 38.81% 18.45% United Microelectronics 23.90% 14.80% 9.41%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for BE Semiconductor Industries and United Microelectronics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BE Semiconductor Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A United Microelectronics 0 1 2 0 2.67

United Microelectronics has a consensus price target of $8.90, suggesting a potential upside of 6.97%. Given United Microelectronics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe United Microelectronics is more favorable than BE Semiconductor Industries.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.1% of United Microelectronics shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of BE Semiconductor Industries shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of United Microelectronics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

BE Semiconductor Industries has a beta of 1.75, indicating that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Microelectronics has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

BE Semiconductor Industries pays an annual dividend of $1.95 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. United Microelectronics pays an annual dividend of $0.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. BE Semiconductor Industries pays out 81.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. United Microelectronics pays out 50.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. United Microelectronics is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

United Microelectronics beats BE Semiconductor Industries on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BE Semiconductor Industries

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, sale, and service of semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries in China, the United States, Malaysia, Ireland, Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Other Asia Pacific and Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Die Attach, Packaging, and Plating. The company's principal products include die attach equipment, such as single chip, multi-chip, multi module, flip chip, thermal compression bonding, fan out wafer level packaging, hybrid and embedded bridge die bonding, and die sorting systems; and packaging equipment, including conventional, ultra-thin, and wafer level molding, as well as trim and form, and singulation systems. It also provides plating equipment, such as tin, copper, and precious metal and solar plating systems, as well as related process chemicals; and tooling, conversion kits, spare parts, and other services. The company's principal brand names include Datacon, Esec, Fico, and Meco. It offers its products primarily to multinational chip manufacturers, assembly subcontractors, and electronics and industrial companies. BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Duiven, the Netherlands.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Hsinchu City, Taiwan.

