United States Steel (NYSE:X) Shares Gap Down to $37.91

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.91, but opened at $36.38. United States Steel shares last traded at $36.63, with a volume of 2,456,005 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on X. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on United States Steel from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on United States Steel from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.13.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.93.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.12. United States Steel had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. United States Steel’s revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.87%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of United States Steel by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in United States Steel by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in United States Steel by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,498,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,564,000 after buying an additional 94,080 shares during the last quarter. Kellner Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at $793,000. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter worth about $37,091,000. 81.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

