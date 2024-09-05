Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) CEO Jeffrey M. Schweitzer Sells 1,200 Shares

Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey M. Schweitzer sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $34,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,329.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Univest Financial stock opened at $28.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $821.08 million, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.86. Univest Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $16.10 and a 12 month high of $29.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $120.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.50 million. Univest Financial had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 8.23%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Univest Financial Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.15%.

UVSP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Univest Financial in a report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Univest Financial from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Univest Financial by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,197,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,390,000 after buying an additional 98,009 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Univest Financial by 21.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 482,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,006,000 after acquiring an additional 83,599 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Univest Financial by 28.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 26,234 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Univest Financial during the first quarter valued at about $465,000. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 5.6% during the second quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 404,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,245,000 after purchasing an additional 21,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

