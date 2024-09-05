Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) COO Michael S. Keim Sells 800 Shares

Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Free Report) COO Michael S. Keim sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total value of $22,808.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 55,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,587,408.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

UVSP stock opened at $28.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.04 and a 200-day moving average of $22.61. The company has a market cap of $821.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Univest Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $16.10 and a 12-month high of $29.49.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $120.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.50 million. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 14.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Univest Financial Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.15%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Univest Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Univest Financial by 307.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Univest Financial by 212.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Univest Financial by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 11,533.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 8,535 shares during the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UVSP shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Univest Financial from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of Univest Financial in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

