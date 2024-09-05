Vance Wealth Inc. Buys 9,218 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Vance Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,113 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,218 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value makes up about 3.1% of Vance Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Vance Wealth Inc. owned 0.09% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value worth $7,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VONV. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,616,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,771,000 after acquiring an additional 558,711 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,650,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,072,000 after purchasing an additional 268,303 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 185.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 288,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,649,000 after purchasing an additional 186,989 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 13.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,264,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,857,000 after purchasing an additional 149,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 6,263.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 87,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,351,000 after buying an additional 86,180 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Performance

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value stock opened at $81.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a one year low of $62.92 and a one year high of $82.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.47.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.389 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

