Vance Wealth Inc. Cuts Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Vance Wealth Inc. lessened its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,670 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for approximately 1.8% of Vance Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Vance Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Medtronic in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on MDT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group upgraded Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.92.

Medtronic Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $91.03 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.54. The company has a market capitalization of $116.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $68.84 and a 1 year high of $91.49.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.82%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $1,601,096.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,348 shares in the company, valued at $12,008,261.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

