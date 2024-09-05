Vance Wealth Inc. Has $2.54 Million Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Vance Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF accounts for 1.0% of Vance Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Vance Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $2,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 12,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance
IJK stock opened at $87.98 on Thursday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.63 and a fifty-two week high of $93.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.55. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
