Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) Shares Sold by MGO Private Wealth LLC

MGO Private Wealth LLC cut its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 70.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,491 shares during the period. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF makes up 0.9% of MGO Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. MGO Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 288.8% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $67,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 155.6% in the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $96,000.

VWOB stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.27. The company had a trading volume of 40,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,062. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.48. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.18 and a fifty-two week high of $65.71.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.3228 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

