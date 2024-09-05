Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Sold by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VSS opened at $120.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.64. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $99.03 and a twelve month high of $123.90. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

