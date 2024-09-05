Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Nottingham Advisors Inc.

Nottingham Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.14. 2,863,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,366,871. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $45.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.16.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

